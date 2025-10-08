Mumbai, October 8: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) is set to announce the Shillong Teer Results Today, October 8, 2025, for lottery enthusiasts across Meghalaya. Played at the iconic Polo Ground in Shillong, the games include Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, drawing participants eager to check their numbers. The first round of today’s draws began at 10:30 AM, and winners can view the results online through websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

As the archers completed their rounds at the Polo Ground, excitement grew among players awaiting the Shillong Teer result for October 8, 2025. The lottery, organised by KHASA, follows a two-round system where Round 1 and Round 2 numbers are calculated based on the total arrows hitting the target. The Shillong Teer Result Chart allows participants to quickly check winning numbers and assess their bets. This traditional archery-based lottery is not only popular but also legally conducted under Meghalaya regulations. Players can easily access the charts and winning numbers through the provided links to stay informed and celebrate their winnings. Shillong Teer Result Today, October 7, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on October 8, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result on October 8, 2025, participants can follow a simple step-by-step process. The results for Round 1 and Round 2 are announced after the archers complete their respective rounds at the Polo Ground in Shillong, typically starting from 10:30 AM for Round 1. To view the winning numbers, visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. Look for the section titled "Shillong Teer Result Chart" and select the option "Shillong Teer Result for October 8, 2025" to access the detailed chart showing winning numbers for both rounds. The Shillong Teer Result Chart provides a comprehensive and accurate display of winning numbers, ensuring players can quickly verify their bets. Participants can also check Shillong Teer results below. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

What Is Shillong Teer?

Played in Meghalaya, the Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game held from Monday to Saturday, except Sundays, at the Polo Ground in Shillong. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the game features 50 archers who shoot a set number of arrows, typically 30 in Round 1 and 20 in Round 2, at a cylindrical target. Participants place bets by choosing a number between 00 and 99, predicting the last two digits of arrows hitting the target in each round.

The winning numbers are determined by these final two digits, and players can win varying amounts based on their predictions. Shillong Teer operates legally under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, ensuring regulated and authorised gameplay for enthusiasts across the state.

