Mumbai, April 11: The Shillong Teer results for April 11, covering games like Shillong Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai, will be declared soon. Players can find today’s results on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com and shillongteerresult.co.com. The full result chart for April 11 has also been updated below for easy reference.
Held at the Shillong Polo Grounds, Shillong Teer is a unique lottery based on the traditional archery practices of the Khasi community in Meghalaya. Conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, the games are organised six days a week, from Monday to Saturday. The daily draws include eight events, Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai. Scroll down to check the full list of results for April 11. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 10 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.
Shillong Teer Result on April 11, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers
The winning numbers for all eight Shillong Teer games will be declared after both Round 1 and Round 2 of each game conclude. The "Shillong Teer Result Chart for April 11" will be available on the mentioned websites. Round 1 results are expected at 10:30 AM, followed by the announcement of Round 2. The complete result chart is also provided below for quick access.
Usually, the results for Shillong Morning Teer and Juwai Morning Teer are released first, with the outcomes of the other Teer games being updated gradually over the course of the day. Participants are encouraged to keep checking for the latest winning numbers as they are announced. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?
Shillong Teer Result
First Round -
Second Round -
Shillong Morning Teer Result
First Round -
Second Round -
Shillong Night Teer Result
First Round -
Second Round -
Khanapara Teer Result
First Round -
Second Round -
Juwai Teer Result
First Round -
Second Round -
Juwai Morning Teer Result
First Round -
Second Round -
Juwai Night Teer Result
First Round -
Second Round -
Jowai Ladrymbai Result
First Round -
Second Round -
What Is Shillong Teer?
Shillong Teer is a unique lottery rooted in traditional archery that draws participants from Shillong, nearby areas, and across the Northeast. The gameplay is simple: players place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. In each of the eight daily sessions, skilled archers shoot arrows in two rounds, and the winning number is determined by the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target.
Beyond being a game of chance, Shillong Teer holds deep cultural value in Meghalaya. It provides a platform for local archers to display their talent while preserving and promoting the region’s rich cultural legacy.
