The winning numbers for all eight Shillong Teer games will be declared after both Round 1 and Round 2 of each game conclude. The "Shillong Teer Result Chart for April 11" will be available on the mentioned websites. Round 1 results are expected at 10:30 AM, followed by the announcement of Round 2. The complete result chart is also provided below for quick access.

Usually, the results for Shillong Morning Teer and Juwai Morning Teer are released first, with the outcomes of the other Teer games being updated gradually over the course of the day. Participants are encouraged to keep checking for the latest winning numbers as they are announced. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a unique lottery rooted in traditional archery that draws participants from Shillong, nearby areas, and across the Northeast. The gameplay is simple: players place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. In each of the eight daily sessions, skilled archers shoot arrows in two rounds, and the winning number is determined by the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target.

Beyond being a game of chance, Shillong Teer holds deep cultural value in Meghalaya. It provides a platform for local archers to display their talent while preserving and promoting the region’s rich cultural legacy.