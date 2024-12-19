Mumbai, December 19: Archers in Meghalaya will be eagerly awaiting the Shillong Teer Results today, December 19, 2024. The Shillong Teer Result for various rounds of popular games, such as Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, are announced throughout the day. The Shillong Teer Result Chart will provide the winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2. Players can visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in for the latest updates and Shillong Teer Result.

The Shillong Teer game is a traditional archery-based lottery, with participants betting on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) organises the game, which is played at the Polo Ground in Shillong. Two rounds of the game are held each day, and the winning numbers are determined by the arrows that hit the target. Results for today’s rounds will be available online soon, and players can check the results using the links mentioned above for the complete Shillong Teer Result Chart. Shillong Teer Results Today, December 18 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on December 19, 2024: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Results of December 19, 2024, including the winning numbers for Round 1 and Round 2, visit official websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The results for Round 1 are usually announced at 10:30 AM, while Round 2 results follow shortly after. Players can find the complete result chart and winning numbers under the section titled “Shillong Teer Result Chart.” Stay updated with these platforms for real-time announcements. What is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India? Know Origin of Matka Gambling and Other Details Here.

What Is Shillong Teer?

Legal under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game played from Monday to Saturday in Meghalaya. Organised by KHASA, the game is conducted at the Polo Ground in Shillong. It involves two rounds where archers shoot arrows at a designated target, and participants place bets on numbers between 0 and 99. The winning numbers are derived from the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target. This legal lottery attracts thousands of enthusiasts daily, making it a unique blend of tradition and gaming.

