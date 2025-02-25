Mumbai, February 25: Shillong Teer results for February 25, 2025, are set to be announced today, with participants eagerly awaiting the winning numbers. The Shillong Teer Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai will be updated online. Players can check the results on official websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The traditional archery-based lottery, organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), remains a major attraction in Meghalaya.

The first round of results will be declared at 10:30 AM, followed by the second round later in the day. A unique blend of archery and lottery, Shillong Teer is played in two rounds, with winners determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target. The game is legally conducted in Meghalaya and draws thousands of participants daily. Players place bets on numbers between 0 and 99, hoping to match the final results. The excitement around Shillong Teer grows as participants analyse past results and trends to improve their chances of winning. Shillong Teer Results Today, February 25 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on February 25, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer results for February 25, 2025, will be announced in two rounds - Round 1 at 10:30 AM and Round 2 later in the day. Participants can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart and winning numbers on official websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The results are updated online after each round, allowing players to verify their bets. Participants can also check the Shillong Teer results below. What Is Satta Matka? What Are Different Types of Matka Games? Are Betting and Gambling Legal in India? Here's All You Need To Know.

What Is Shillong Teer?

Legal under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game played Monday to Saturday in Meghalaya. Organised by KHASA, the game takes place at Polo Ground in Shillong and involves archers shooting arrows at a target in two rounds. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target. Participants place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99, and results are declared daily. Since it is a government-regulated game, it is considered a legal form of lottery betting in the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).