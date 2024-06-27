Mumbai, June 27: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in Meghalaya on Thursday, June 27, is conducting the Shillong Teer games. This traditional archery-based lottery game, deeply rooted in local culture, draws participants and enthusiasts alike from across the region. The Shillong Teer Results include the outcome of Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. The Shillong Teer Result will be declared online through dedicated platforms such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in.

In total, eight Teer games are held in Shillong, each contributing to the excitement and fervor among players and spectators. Participants eagerly await the outcome, checking the Shillong Teer Result Chart to ascertain the winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 for Thursday, June 27, below. Shillong Teer Results Today, June 26 2024: Know Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on June 27, 2024: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result today, including the results of Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai Teer, participants can visit various dedicated websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in. These websites typically display the winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2 of each game shortly after they are announced. Participants can click on the option "Shillong Teer Result for June 27 2024", and view a detailed result chart showing the numbers that emerged as winners in today's Teer games. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round - 55

Second Round - 91

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 38

Second Round - 26

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round - 21

Second Round - 60

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round - 03

Second Round - 48

Juwai Teer Result

First Round - 19

Second Round - 26

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 38

Second Round - 90

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round - 09

Second Round - 46

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round - 84

Second Round - 04

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong and its surrounding regions. Conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, it involves participants placing bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The game consists of two rounds, known as Round 1 and Round 2, where archers shoot arrows at designated targets. The last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target determine the winning numbers. Results are declared based on these numbers, and participants can win varying amounts based on their predictions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2024 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).