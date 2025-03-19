Mumbai, March 19: Shillong Teer, a popular archery-based lottery game, continues to captivate players across Meghalaya, especially in Shillong and surrounding areas. The Shillong Teer results for today, March 19, 2025, will be announced shortly, covering the Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai Teer games. Players eagerly await the Shillong Teer result chart, which will reveal the winning numbers from both rounds. You can easily check the results online through reliable platforms like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.in, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

The Shillong Teer game, organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), is played in two rounds, with the first round beginning at 10:30 AM. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target. For those participating in the Shillong Morning and Night Teer games or any regional variant, be sure to visit the official websites for the updated Shillong Teer results. The results will be posted after the completion of each round, and you can easily access the Shillong Teer result chart to check your lucky numbers today. Shillong Teer Results Today, March 18 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on March 19, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer results for March 19, 2025, participants can visit popular websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.in, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The results will be announced online after the completion of both rounds, with Round 1 starting at 10:30 AM. The Shillong Teer Result Chart will include the winning numbers for both rounds. Results are typically updated promptly after the rounds conclude. Participants can also check the Shillong Teer results below for the latest winning numbers. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong and its surrounding areas. The game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) and takes place Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong. It consists of two rounds where archers shoot arrows at targets, and the winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target. Participants place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The game is legal in Meghalaya and is regulated under the state’s rules, with the results announced daily.

