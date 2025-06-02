The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the postponement of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025. This is a decision followed up by the Supreme Court’s orders regarding the conduct of NEET PG in a single shift instead of two shifts. As per the official notification issued by NBEMS today, the examination will be conducted in a single shift. Owing to the arrangement of more test centres for a single-shift exam, the fresh dates for NEET PG 2025 will be announced shortly. NEET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip: NBEMS Likely To Release Exam City Intimation Slip for National Eligibility and Entrance Test for Postgraduate Exam Soon at nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2025 Exam Postponed

#BREAKING| NEET-PG 2025 to be conducted in one shift only, as per official statement issued by the National Board of Examinations pic.twitter.com/UDeKrCjDTN — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) June 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)