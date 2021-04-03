Cormier Media, Founded By Nicholas Cormier, Brings In Revolution With Original And Practical Customized Marketing Solutions For Businesses Of All Niche.

Social media now plays a very crucial role in the promotion of the products/services/businesses of any niche. It gives the business (with the help of a marketing agency) a way to engage with potential consumers in a targeted manner. Digital Marketing helps connect with a much more comprehensive range of people in a more intimate way. Be it to gain feedback or engagement from social media - it can always be used to stay in the eyes of the audience, which makes it so much simpler for the user to find the page, see if it is trustworthy, and based on interactions by other customers - they connect with the brand/business with no hassle.

The Little Lad Who Dreamed Travel & Financial Freedom

Nicholas Cormier, a Canadian Entrepreneur & Digital Marketer, was only 19 years old when he decided to start his own venture ‘Cormier Media’. His story from rags to riches is unlike the usual. At the tender age of 9, Nicholas lost his mom. Owing to this, he moved to his grandparents’. Life wasn’t easy for him ever since. A child being bullied at school while he was trying to cope with his personal grievances ain’t a life one would choose for oneself.

This child grew up to be a hustler, an entrepreneur, and the man behind ‘Cormier Media’. Growing up, he learnt the art of perseverance and building skill sets that helped him survive his adolescence. At 19 years of age, his dream of travelling came true when he visited 14 selected countries in the world. While backpacking in Asia, Nicholas realised that he didn’t want a high-paying sales role, and quit his job. This went on to the stage of starting his venture ‘Cormier Media’ which is the symbol of his childhood dreams, came true.

Reason Behind Starting ‘Cormier Media’

The need for a platform between the audience and the business field was quite evident. The current digital marketing agencies weren’t able to fit the gap quite consistently. The trend was to create one strategy and apply it to all their clients irrespective of their field and requirement. That’s when I realised the scope and depth of requirement. ‘Cormier Media’ offers 135 different services to provide every type of solution for businesses' needs when it comes to saving time, money and generating more revenue. This ensures that our clients do not have to find different providers for different services under the marketing umbrella. We create sales strategies tailored to businesses' budgets, requirements, goals, and needs. Cormier Media has been in the works for 1.5 years now. It has become a thriving business within the first two months of its creation owing to the great team they have behind.

Check out the services Cormier Media provides, and get guided by their team of marketing specialists to scale up your business.