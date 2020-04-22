Thomas Coffman Advises On How to Succeed in Real Estate

Thomas Coffman (Photo Credits: FIle Image)

Real estate is real science that takes experience and know-how to really be able to conquer and repeat. Thankfully, I was able to speak with Real Estate Mogul, Thomas Coffman about how people can conquer the real estate markets of today. Thomas was a star Wide Receiver in College, who went on to found his own real estate company, called ae. Thomas has picked up tons of wisdom along the way and he’s very much ready to share his wisdom with all of us.

First and foremost, Thomas encourages people to establish a rockstar brand. Having grown himself a sizable social media following and made sure his face is in many places, Thomas has successfully solidified himself as a strong brand that people can trust. People are behind all deals. When a person has a strong brand in real estate, people can trust their houses and their money being dealt with them. It is essential to build a personal brand in today’s arena of real estate. Thomas says it’s a must.

Second of all, you have to study the value of location, the rental value of specific locations, and the potential return on investment of where you are looking to buy. There are many different factors that go into a property. Many times, inexperienced buyers just look for some details, but not the essentials. Buying a property is not as simple as, “Well, this looks nice.” A property is an investment and as with all investments, there are many factors to consider. It also is important to know how you intend to use that investment, when you expect your turn around, and what you want the end result to be.

Lastly, Thomas says people need to physically visit the properties they want to invest in. Sometimes, buyers just go off of numbers of an investment. Yet, when a person visits the property they can find obvious issues and details that the numbers won’t. Thomas says being keen on those details is essential, therefore it’s a must to go and visit.

All in all, Thomas is one of the up and coming faces in the real estate market. His company spans into several different territories and they are only growing. The real estate game is a very strategic based game. Thomas encourages investors and buyers to be very smart about who they listen to and how they make their choices. As with all investments, you want to know your facts and have information that is tried and true. Thomas is one of those faces to have in mind when making a real estate decision. He’s quick to advise on what to consider and these three things to keep in mind are a good starting point for any real estate investor.