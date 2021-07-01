When the pandemic prompted global lockdowns, millions of people discovered new hobbies. One of these was cooking. While some people delighted in getting back to the kitchen others learned how to cook for the first time. For those looking to upgrade their kitchen experience, or overcome everyday challenges, the TOKIT Omni Cook offers a range of solutions.

TOKIT is a brand of innovative smart kitchen appliances. It’s upcoming flagship product, the Omni Cook, is the result of three years of research and development. This single appliance was designed to make cooking faster, easier, and more enjoyable. A great meal used to require a lot of time and effort, but this will soon be a thing of the past.

Omni Cook has the functionality of 21 items in one unit. A person will no longer need individual appliances like a blender, mixer, slow cooker, and juicer. One of many benefits to the customer is the amount of space they can free up. Since there are less items to clean, this allots time to do other things. On that note, the Omni Cook has a built-in cleaning functioning that will remove stains with the touch of a button.

Another helpful benefit is the Cloud Recipe Database. There are thousands of recipes pre-programmed in the Omni Cook that owners will have lifetime access to. If you’re craving beef stroganoff, pull up the recipe on the 7-inch touch screen, put the ingredients in, hit the key, and let this smart appliance take care of the rest. The Omni Cook takes care of dinner on its own. letting people find joy in cooking, not worry or burdens. The cooking process is self-guided, you do not have to monitor times and temperatures as all of this is automated.

If it’s time to change the way you cook, and you have a few challenges that need a solution, the TOKIT Omni Cook could be a welcome addition to your kitchen. This culinary problem solver is available on Kickstarter, so head over to the website and get your very own TOKIT Omni Cook!