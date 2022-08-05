Mumbai, August 5: On Friday, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) began the application process for the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors. Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply must remember that the last date to submit the application form is September 9 till 5 pm.

Candidates interested in the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors can apply online at the official website at www.tspsc.gov.in. UP BEd Result 2022: Entrance Exam Result Declared at upbed2022.in, Know How To Check.

The TSPC recruitment drive is being held to fill 113 vacancies of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors. In order to apply, candidates should be between the age of 21 to 39 years.

The application fee for TSPC recruitment 2022 for the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors is Rs 200 while Rs 120 is the examination fee.

Steps to apply for TSPC recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website at www.tspsc.gov.in

Fill out the OTR application form if not registered earlier in order to obtain a TSPSC ID

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee and upload all the necessary documents

Keep a hard copy for future reference

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2022 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).