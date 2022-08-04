Mumbai, August 4: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that a cyclonic circulation lies over Westcentral and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh-north Tamil Nadu coasts in lower tropospheric levels. The monsoon trough at mean sea level lies near the normal position, IMD added.

The weather office, in its daily bulletin, said that very heavy rainfall is likely over Rayalaseema on August 4, over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka on August 6, over North Interior Karnataka on August 4 and 5, and over Kerala & Mahe during August 4 and 5. Meanwhile, extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over ghat areas of Tamil Nadu on August 4 and over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka on August 4, and 5. Weather Forecast: Extremely Heavy Rainfall To Lash Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Parts of Karnataka; IMD Predicts Light Rains Over Delhi NCR.

According to IMD, fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and East Rajasthan during next the 5 days. Similarly, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and East Rajasthan during the next 3 to 4 days.

Meanwhile, IMD has predicted thunderstorms with moderate lightning over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh during the next 5 days. However, there would be no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over the country during the next 5 days, IMD said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2022 11:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).