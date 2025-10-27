After carrying out the SIR exercise in Bihar, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, October 27, announced the second phase of the pan-India special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, covering 12 states/UTs, including poll-bound West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry. The Election Commission has released an official list of documents that can be used as valid identity proof during the SIR exercise. Acceptable documents include identity cards or Pension Payment Orders issued to Central or State Government employees and PSU pensioners; any government-issued ID, certificate, or document dated before July 1, 1987; birth certificates; passports; matriculation or educational certificates from recognized boards or universities; and permanent residence certificates issued by competent state authorities. Other valid proofs include Forest Rights Certificates, caste or community certificates (OBC/SC/ST) issued by competent authorities, entries in the National Register of Citizens (where applicable), family registers maintained by local or state bodies, and land or house allotment certificates issued by the government. For Aadhaar cards, the Commission clarified that directions issued under letter No. 23/2025-ERS/Vol.II dated September 9, 2025, will apply. SIR: Election Commission Likely To Declare SIR Dates for 2026 Assembly Poll-Bound West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu; Press Conference To Begin Shortly

