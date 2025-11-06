Mumbai, November 6: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her home in Telangana's Sangareddy district on Tuesday, November 4. According to the police, the woman took this extreme step due to a fear of ants, also called myrmecophobia.

According to the news agency PTI, the woman was identified as Manisha, and she was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a sari at her home. The deceased woman got married in 2022 and had a three-year-old daughter. The deceased had been battling a phobia of ants, a condition known as myrmecophobia.

What is Myrmecophobia?

Myrmecophobia is an intense and irrational fear of ants. People suffering from this rare phobia may experience extreme anxiety, panic attacks, or distress at the sight or even the thought of ants. Mental health experts say such fears often stem from traumatic past experiences or underlying anxiety disorders.

Police said they were informed that the woman had been afraid of ants since childhood and had previously received counselling at a hospital in her native Mancherial town. A case was registered based on a complaint filed by the woman’s parents on November 5, and a probe has been initiated into the matter.

