Mumbai, September 27: At the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) this week, Indian diplomat Petal Gahlot captured global attention with a powerful rebuttal to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s speech. Sharif’s remarks, which revisited familiar allegations against India, were met with Gahlot’s sharp and fact-driven response, calling out Islamabad for "absurd theatrics" and "glorifying terrorism." Representing India’s Right of Reply, she firmly highlighted the urgency of Pakistan taking concrete steps against terrorist camps and fugitives wanted in India, sending a clear message on India’s commitment to cross-border security.

Petal Gahlot’s confident delivery, precise articulation, and command over facts quickly went viral, showcasing the growing influence of India’s young diplomats on the international stage. Her speech not only reaffirmed India’s firm stance on terrorism but also drew attention to the diplomat herself, sparking widespread curiosity about her background and career. With growing curiosity about the diplomat behind the statement, let’s know who Petal Gahlot is? UN General Assembly: Who Is Attending, and What’s on the Agenda?

Petal Gehlot Slams Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif at UNGA

Who Is Petal Gahlot?

Petal Gahlot is a young and dynamic Indian diplomat who has recently gained international attention for slamming Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the UNGA. Born in New Delhi, she completed her undergraduate degree in Political Science from St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai, followed by a master’s from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, University of Delhi. Her strong academic foundation and analytical skills prepared her for the competitive Indian Foreign Service (IFS), which she joined in 2015. Benjamin Netanyahu Faces Mass Walkout Protest at UNGA Hall, Israel PM Vows To ‘Finish the Job’ in Gaza Against Hamas (Watch Video).

Over the years, she has held diverse roles, including Under Secretary in the European West Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, as well as postings abroad at the Indian Embassy in Paris and the Consulate General in San Francisco. Currently serving as First Secretary at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN in New York, Gahlot represents India in global discussions on peace, security, and international cooperation.

Beyond her diplomatic achievements, she is known for her artistic side, earning the nickname "Guitar Diplomat" for her musical talent. Her renditions of songs like the Italian resistance anthem "Bella Ciao" and LP’s "Lost On You" have gained widespread recognition on social media, reflecting a modern and relatable persona.

