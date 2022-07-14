Srinagar, July 14: At least 20 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were injured on Thursday in a road accident in J&K's Kulgam district.

Police sources said a truck collided with a bus carrying Amarnath Yatris on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Kulgam district.

"18 Yatris sustained minor injuries while two with serious injuries were shifted to government medical college hospital in Anantnag district", sources said.

Meanwhile, due to rain along both Baltal and Pahalgam routes, authorities have temporarily suspended the Yatra.

