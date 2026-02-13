Tumakuru, Feb 13: In a shocking incident, a Class 1 student lost portions of her two fingers in a door mishap in Guluru town of Karnataka's Tumakuru. Following allegations of negligence on the part of the teachers by the parents, state Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa stated that he will seek a report and, if anyone is found guilty, initiate legal action. According to preliminary reports, the incident took place when the student, Chinmayi Devi, was standing in a queue while the midday meal was being served.

At the time, she had placed her hand on the edge of a door. Allegedly, someone pushed the door with force, resulting in the severing of portions of two of her fingers. The parents have alleged that even after the injury, the teachers merely poured water on her hand and sent her home. One of the fingers was cut at the tip, while the other suffered more severe damage and was largely severed. Bengaluru Road Accident: 7 Killed in Chain Collision Involving Car, Bike and Canter on Hoskote-Dabaspete National Highway in Karnataka (Watch Video).

The parents also alleged that the Block Education Officer (BEO) did not respond when the issue was brought to his notice. Later, a case was registered against the BEO in Tumakuru over alleged negligence. Responding to the incident, BEO Hanumantappa stated that the teachers had immediately taken the student to a private hospital for treatment. "I was not present when the incident occurred. I visited the school later and also met the child's parents. I spoke to the child as well. As no reply was given by the headmaster, I have submitted a report to the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI)," he said.

He added that the parents had questioned him about the responsibility of the teachers. "A notice has been served to the headmaster and others concerned. The child is doing well, apart from the pain. This incident should not have happened. It is my duty, and I will follow up," he said. Bangarappa also responded to the incident in Bengaluru on Friday. "The teachers did not inform the parents, which they should have done. I am seeking a report and will determine who is at fault. Such incidents should not happen. If the teachers have taken the matter lightly, we will initiate action without mercy," he said. Karnataka Shocker: 24-Year-Old Woman Preparing for Competitive Exams Dies by Suicide After Jumping Onto Railway Track in Dharwad.

"Once children come to school, it is our responsibility to ensure their safety. It is the responsibility of our teachers and the department to ensure that students who come to school safely also return home safely. I will initiate legal action as per the law and issue directions to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future," he added.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

