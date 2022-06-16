Bhubaneswar, June 16: The southwest monsoon on Thursday advanced into some parts of southern Odisha and will further cover some more districts in next two to three days, the Bhubaneswar Centre of IMD said on Thursday.

"The southwest monsoon has set in over Odisha today. It covered Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts and some parts of Nuapada, Kalahandi and Rayagada districts of Odisha," said H.R. Biswas, director of the centre.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) now passes through Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Khandwa, Gondia, Durg, Bhawanipatna and Kalingapatnam. Weather Forecast: Light Rain And Thunderstorms in Delhi, Punjab; Heavy Rains to Lash Andhra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu

Under its influence, few southern districts experienced rainfall activities during the last 24 hours, he said, adding, moderate to normal rainfall would continue to occur in many places of the state with heavy rainfall in interior pockets during the next three to four days.

The rainfall activity will further increase from June 21 across the state, Biswas said.

Till now, the director said, the state has recorded 64 per cent deficient rainfall during this monsoon season. Out of 30 districts, 21 districts have recorded 60 per cent or above deficient rainfall.

Similarly, the day temperature has already fallen in the state including the western region.

The day temperature would continue to remain below 40 degrees Celsius across the state, he informed.

On the other hand, pre-monsoon rainfall also occurred in some places of south and coastal Odisha. During the past 24 hours, light to moderate rain or thundershower has occurred at most places over the southern and northern districts of the state.

Summarily, heavy to very heavy rainfall has occurred at one place over the district of Jajpur Keonjhargarh, Nayagarh & Kalahandi of Odisha.

The chief amount of 12 cm rainfall was recorded at Korei in Jajpur district, followed by 11 cm at Jenapur (Jajpur) and 10 cm at Hatadihi (Keonjhar).

The Met Centre has predicted thunderstorms with lightning at many places across the state during the next four days.

