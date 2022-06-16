New Delhi, June 16: Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received rains in the early hours of Thursday. Monsoon has knocked in the southern states, while the monsoon is about to reach the states of North India. Meanwhile, the heatwave that has been going on for the last few days will also stop completely. It rained last night in many areas of the national capital Delhi-NCR. Due to this a drop in temperature was recorded. Also, the weather turned pleasant. There is a possibility of rain in Delhi even today.

At the same time, according to the Meteorological Department, today there may be light rain and thunderstorms in some areas of states like Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi etc. According to the Meteorological Department, today's minimum temperature in the national capital Delhi is going to be 30 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature will be 39 degree Celsius. The sky will remain cloudy, while light rain is also expected. Today's minimum temperature in Ahmedabad, Gujarat is 27 degree Celsius and maximum temperature is going to be 37 degree Celsius. There may be thunderstorms and rain here today. Assam Rains: Fresh Landslides Reported in Various Parts of State; Heavy Waterlogging in Guwahati

Talking about Madhya Pradesh, today's minimum temperature in Bhopal will be 28 degree Celsius and maximum temperature will be 39 degree Celsius. The sky will be cloudy. Heavy rain is expected in Uttarakhand today. Today's minimum temperature in Dehradun will be 24 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature will go up to 37 degree Celsius. Monsoon Weather Forecast: Thunderstorm, Rain Likely in Parts of Delhi and Haryana During Next 2 Hours, Predicts IMD

At the same time, today the minimum temperature of Rajasthan's capital Jaipur will be 27 degree Celsius and maximum temperature will be 38 degree Celsius. There may also be rain and thunderstorms here. There is a possibility of rain in Jammu also today. The minimum temperature here will be 28 °C and the maximum temperature will be 42 °C.

Today rain is also expected in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The minimum temperature here is 28 °C and the maximum temperature is 41 °C. Apart from this, the minimum temperature of Patna in Bihar will be 28 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will be 40 degrees Celsius. There is a possibility of rain and thunderstorms here.

Rain is expected in Ranchi, Jharkhand today. According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature of Ranchi is going to be 24 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature is 28 degree Celsius. Shimla in Himachal Pradesh will have a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius. In Shimla also there may be rain with thunderstorms.

Today there is a possibility of rain in different parts of the states like UP, Bihar, Jharkhand etc. According to skymetweather, light to moderate rain may occur in various states of Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Haryana, Rajasthan, South India today. Apart from this, if we talk about thunderstorms, there may be thunderstorms in some areas of Haryana, UP, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar.

