Bhopal, July 31: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced to begin the Phase 2 of COVID-19 campaign from August 1-14. Also, CM Chouhan appealed to all MLAs to contribute 30 per cent of their salaries for 3 months towards CM Relief Fund, in the fight against COVID-19.

Addressing a meeting via video conferencing, MP CM said, "We had a COVID campaign from 1-31 July wherein tests were done extensively. Phase 2 of the campaign will be from 1-14 August wherein we'll resolve to maintain social distancing & wear masks to break the chain of infection." Madhya Pradesh: All Government and Private Schools in the State to Remain Shut Till August 31 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

Appealing to contribute 30 per cent of their salaries for 3 months towards CM Relief Fund, CM asked the MLA, "If all of you agree then we will contribute 30 per cent of our salary towards CM Relief Fund, to fight COVID-19, until the pandemic doesn't come under control - be it July, August, September or October."

Here's what CM Chouhan said:

I appeal to all MLAs to contribute 30% of their salaries for 3 months towards CM Relief Fund, in the fight against #COVID19. I also appeal to the people to give their contribution in the Fund: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan https://t.co/n0ZRg5C8HN — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020

The state CM even issued a guideline for MLA and said that during the Phase 2 period, foundation stone laying ceremonies, 'Bhoomi pujan', inaugurations and all functions where a large crowd gathers, will be prohibited. Public rallies have also been barred.

However, the CM gave a relaxation stating that if it's essential, then public representatives visit places. But they will have to maintain social distancing to ensure that no more than five people are present there at a time.

Earlier on Thursday, the state government ordered that all government and private schools in the state will remain closed till August 31. The decision has been taken in the wake of the rising coronavirus cases in the state. Also, CM Chouhan has urged Private schools not to charge students other than tuition fees due to COVID-19 crisis.

