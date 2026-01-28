New York, January 28: The Donald Trump administration has officially launched a new federal investment program titled "Trump Accounts," designed to provide a financial foundation for every child born in the United States. Under the "Trump Accounts" initiative, the federal government will deposit an initial USD 1,000 into a tax-advantaged investment account for each newborn.

The program, which aims to address long-term wealth inequality and encourage early-life savings, was unveiled as a centerpiece of the administration’s domestic policy agenda ahead of the upcoming November midterm elections. Donald Trump Warns Iran to Negotiate as Massive US Armada En Route, Saying Failure Could Lead to Far Worse Military Action.

What Are 'Trump Accounts'?

The 'Trump Accounts" are structured as a public-private partnership, where the initial federal seed money is placed in diversified, low-cost index funds. While the government provides the starting capital, parents and guardians are encouraged to make additional private contributions. These funds are restricted and cannot be withdrawn until the child reaches the age of 18, at which point they can be used for specific "life-start" expenses such as higher education, vocational training, or a down payment on a first home.

Trump Accounts: Program Eligibility and Enrollment

Eligibility for the Trump Accounts is universal for all children born to US citizens or legal permanent residents starting in early 2026. The enrollment process is designed to be automatic, triggered by the issuance of a Social Security number at birth. Parents will receive a "Welcome Kit" via mail and digital notification, providing login credentials to a centralized federal portal where they can track the growth of the investment and manage additional contributions. Why Emmanuel Macron Calls Donald Trump’s Greenland Push a ‘Strategic Wake-Up Call’ for European Sovereignty.

Administration officials argue that the program will stimulate the economy by creating a massive new pool of long-term capital. By investing billions of dollars into the US stock market on behalf of the next generation, the government hopes to foster a "nation of investors." Critics, however, have raised concerns regarding the fiscal impact of the program and the potential for market volatility to affect the value of the accounts over the 18-year holding period.

The rollout comes at a strategic time as the administration seeks to bolster its support among suburban families and younger voters. White House spokespeople have framed the initiative as a "pro-family" and "pro-growth" policy that empowers individuals rather than expanding traditional welfare. Opponents have labeled the timing as "electioneering," questioning why such a significant structural change was implemented just months before voters head to the polls.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of US Treasury Department). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2026 11:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).