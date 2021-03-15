Cryptocurrency has only been around for about a decade; it has already received wide global recognition and acceptance. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies however see wild fluctuations in price, but there is also an opportunity for big gains, if you are able to come up with a winning investment strategy.

Digital assets trading platforms and crypto market places like Coinbase and Robinhood make it quite easy for people who want to invest in crypto buy bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies easily. However, the process is still slightly more complex than acquiring a more traditional currency. If you are interested in purchasing Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency, this article provides you all the answers you need.

Best Way to Invest in Cryptocurrency

To begin your investment journey into the world of digital currencies, you will be needing a bitcoin or cryptocurrency wallet to store your cryptocurrency. Once you have your cryptocurrency wallet set up, you can proceed to purchase cryptocurrency on a cryptocurrency exchange.

These cryptocurrency exchanges allow people to buy and sell cryptocurrency. There are a lot of different exchanges to choose from, with some of the most popular being Coinbase, GDAx and Bitfinex. These exchanges allow you purchase currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum with a debit card. With most popular currencies, including Bitcoin, you can buy fractions of a coin, so you don’t necessarily have to invest thousands of dollars to become an investor in the crypto world.

If you’re interested in purchasing altcoins, odds are you’ll need some Bitcoin or Ethereum to make that purchase. As a general rule, you can’t buy altcoins with fiat currency (that’s how crypto enthusiasts refer to paper money, like dollars or euros). But that may change in the future.

Reasons You Should Consider Investing in Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency hype has generally gone higher this year than it has ever been, even higher than it was in December 2017. The price of bitcoin fell precipitously from its old all-time peak of more than $17,000 in 2017 (to about $3,500 as of early 2019). But just this year 2021, the price of bitcoin has peaked over $50,000. So, if one is going to describe the cryptocurrency market in one word, it would be volatile.

And just like any other investment, cryptocurrency works with its own degree of risk you should weigh the potential gains against your own risk tolerance. If you have low risk tolerance and prefer to build your wealth over time, then investing in cryptocurrency is probably not for you. No one can accurately predict what will happen to the market for cryptocurrencies.

And that is technically true for almost all investments. But other markets – say, the stock market – grow much more consistently, with significantly less volatility. Indeed, it may be misleading to even call it “investing” to buy Bitcoin. It would be more accurate to refer to it as speculation.

4 Crypto Investment Secrets You Should Know Before Investing in Cryptocurrency

Understand the concept of cryptocurrency Study the market and invest in more than one coin Invest, reinvest and keep reinvesting till you attain your financial goals Reallocate your investment

If you are ready to take a risk and believe that cryptocurrency investment is for you, then by all means give it a try. Bitcoin has now been around for 10 years — longer than many expected it would last. So, it is reasonable to expect that it will retain some value for the foreseeable future. The same cannot be said for some of the more obscure altcoins.

This article answers the following questions, and more:

