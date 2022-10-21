Mumbai, October 21: State government employees in Punjab might receive some good news soon ahead of the festival of Diwali. According to reports, the Punjab government is likely to increase the dearness allowance of its employees under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. If reports are to be believed, the state government employees are likely to receive a DA hike of 4 percent on or before Diwali.

The Bhagwant Mann-led cabinet is likely to take a decision regarding the same soon. However, there is no official confirmation as yet. As per reports, the state government employees will receive a DA hike as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. Reports suggest that a decision is likely to be take during a meeting of the cabinet minister which will take place today, October 21. 7th Pay Commission News Today: Diwali Cheers for Government Employees in Haryana As DA Hiked by 4%, Assam Raises Daily Duty Allowance of Home Guards.

Multiple reports also said that the employees are likely to receive a six percent DA hike as a file regarding the same has been sent for the Chief Minister's approval. Once approved, the DA hike will be discussed in the cabinet meeting and a final decision will be taken post that.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government recently announced a hike in DA for its employees as per 7th Pay structure. The state government hiked the DA by 4 percent thus taking the DA to 38 percent from 34 percent. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Diwali Bonanza For Government Employees of This State As DA Hiked to 38 Per Cent.

Besides Haryana government, the Assam government also brought in some good news recently. The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led cabinet hiked the daily duty allowance of home guards from Rs 300 to Rs 767. After the hike, the monthly take home salary of home guards in the state is now at Rs 23,010.

