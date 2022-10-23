Delhi, October 23: Ahead of Diwali, several states announced the Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for government employees on the recommendations of 7th pay commission. The Dearness allowance is paid by the government to help employees cope with rising due to high inflation. The DA is calculated as a percentage of the basic salary of government employees.

The central government increased dearness allowances by 4 per cent for its employees in September. Centre had also hiked the dearness relief (DR) for pensioners with same percentage on 7th pay commission recommendations. 7th Pay Commission Weekly Roundup: Diwali Bonus, DA Hiked and Other Increments For Government Employees of These States

Here is a list of states that recently announced DA Hike:

Punjab Hikes DA by 6%

The Punjab government announced big bonanza for the state employees on Friday and hiked their Dearness Allowance by 6% ahead of Diwali. The state government also decided to restore the old pension scheme for government employees. 7th Pay Commission News: With 6% DA Hike, Diwali Cheers Likely for Government Employees of This State

Delhi Hikes DA by 4%

Delhi government issued an order to increase the DA of its employees by 4 per cent on October 7. The decision to increase the dearness allowance of the Delhi government employees was taken in accordance with the decision of the Central government.

Rajasthan Government Employees Get 4% Hike in DA

The Rajasthan government approved a 4% increase in dearness allowance to state employees and pensioners soon after Union government's announcement. The latest hike took the dearness allowance for state government employees and pensioners to 38%, with effect from July 1.

Uttar Pradesh Hikes DA by 4%

The Uttar Pradesh government has increased the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief to 38% for the state government employees and pensioners, with effect from July 1. As a Diwali gift, the state government also decided to provide a bonus of ₹6,908 to each employee for the financial year 2021-22.

Haryana Hikes DA by 4%

Haryana Government has announced to hike the dearness allowance to 38% from 34% for the employees of the state with the retrospective effect from July 1, 2022. The increased DA will be paid to the employees with the the pay of October 2022, and arrears for the July-September period will be paid in November.

Odisha Announces 3% DA Hike For State Employees

The Odisha government announced a 3% increase in dearness allowance for its workers and pensioners in September. Chief minister Naveen Patnaik approved the proposal for increasing DA from 31 per cent to 34 per cent, effective from January 1, 2022.

Chattisgarh Hikes DA by 5%

The dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees in Chhattisgarh has been hiked by 5%, taking it to 33%. About 3.80 lakh state government employees will benefit from the most recent increase. The increase will take effect in October 2022.

Jharkhand Government Hike DA by 4%

On 10 October, the Jharkhand cabinet had approved a proposal to hike the dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and the dearness relief (DR) for its pensioners by 4 percent with effect from July 1 this year.

The central government earlier hiked the dearness allowance (DA) component for central government employees by 4% effective from July 1, 2022. The DA has been hiked to 38%. Apart from DA hike, the government had also hiked the dearness relief (DR) for pensioners with same percentage.

