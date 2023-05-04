Delhi, May 04: The news of a potential salary hike has brought a ray of hope for many employees in the country. Media reports suggest that there may be a surge of about 3 to 4 percent in the dearness allowance from July 1. This comes as the Seventh Pay Commission mandates an increase in the dearness allowance twice a year, during January and July respectively. However, an official announcement is yet to come.

The last revision in DA was done last month by 4 per cent, which became effective from January 1, 2023. After the 4 per cent hike, the DA of central government employees increased to 42 per cent. Before this, the DA was hiked in September 2022 by 4 per cent, which became effective from July 2022. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Central Government Employees May Receive Big Gifts Soon, Hike in DA and Fitment Factor Likely in July 2023.

Now, for the 7th Pay Commission, the DA is expected to hike by another 3-4 per cent, to be effective from July, according to the Zee News reports. Currently, as per the latest data, there are 47.58 lakh central government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners.

The central government calculates the dearness allowance based on the CPI-IW index, which is released every month by the Labor Bureau, a branch of the Ministry of Labour. Depending on this, it is decided whether the DA will increase or not. 7th Pay Commission: Another Salary Hike On Cards For Central Government Employees As DA Likely to Be Hiked by 4%.

In 2023, there has been a decline in the figures of the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) during February, but it has shown an upward trend during March. This has fueled the speculation that the DA may increase soon. A new formula has also been introduced to calculate DA, adding to the uncertainty.

DA and DR are revised twice a year, January and July. Dearness allowance is given to government employees, while the dearness relief is for pensioners. The DA is given to employees based on the basic pay of the employees, while the DR is given on the basis of basic pension.

