Mumbai, April 5: The Union Cabinet on Friday, March 24 approved a 4 percent dearness allowance hike for government employees and pensioners under the 7th pay commission. With the 4 percent DA hike, the dearness allowance of government employees now stands at 42 percent. After the Central government, the Rajasthan government announced a 4 percent increase in the dearness allowance.

The 4 percent DA hike by the Ashok Gehlot government took the dearness allowance of state employees and pensioners to 42 percent. Besides Rajasthan, the Assam government also announced a 4 percent DA hike for its employees on March 31. The Assam government hiked the DA of its employees, pensioners, and All India Service officers by 4 percent. Rajasthan 7th Pay Commission: Ashok Gehlot Government Announces 4% Hike in DA of State Employees, Pensioners.

Will Jharkhand Government Announce 4% DA Hike?

Meanwhile, a report in Prabhat Khabar said that the Jharkhand government could raise the DA of its employees by 4 percent. As per the reports, a proposal to raise the dearness allowance of government employees has been prepared and a decision regarding the same is expected to be taken during the cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 6. At present, the DA of government employees in Jharkhand is 38 percent.

If a 4 percent DA hike is approved then the dearness allowance of the employees will be 42 percent. The decision is expected to benefit over 1,93,000 employees of the state. Last year before Diwali, the Hemant Soren government had hiked the DA of its employees from 34 percent to 38 percent. A 4 percent DA hike will raise the salary of a government employee by Rs 500 to Rs 9,000 every month. 7th Pay Commission To Be Replaced by 8th Pay Commission? Employees’ Union To Submit Memorandum for 8th CPC to Government Soon, ‘Automatic Pay Revision System’ May Be Introduced.

Meanwhile, reports claim that the Centre could take a decision regarding a new pay commission soon. If reports are to be believed, the Centre is planning to replace the existing 7th pay commission with the 8th pay commission. The Narendra Modi-led government could introduce the 8th pay commission in 2024 after the Lok Sabha elections and implement it in 2026. However, no official announcement has been made so far.

