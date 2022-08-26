Mumbai, August 26: There seems to be some good news coming for government employees in Madhya Pradesh as the state government has announced a hike in the 'Dearness Allowance'. According to the reports, the state government has approved a 3 percent DA hike for all government employees.

The BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government has brought the gift of a 3 percent DA hike for power officers and employees of the state. The 3 percent DA hike has been announced for the employees of Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company. So far, the employees of Madhya Pradesh Power Management company were receiving a 31 percent dearness allowance. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Want Tax Relief on Salary Arrears? Here’s How Central Govt Employees Can File Form 10E Online.

However, after the state government's announcement of a 3 percent hike, the DA hike now stands at 34 percent. As per reports, around 30 thousand employees will benefit from the 3 percent DA hike. Now, employees will receive a 34 percent dearness allowance instead of the previous 31 percent.

The 3 percent DA hike was approved by the state cabinet led by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The state cabinet approved the 3 percent dearness allowance hike and increased the DA from 31 percent to 34 percent. Earlier, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had increased the dearness allowance of all state government employees from 31 to 34 percent. 7th Pay Commission Latest News: DA Hiked by 4 Percent? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Viral Photo of Fake Order.

Chouhan's decision to increase the DA from 31 percent to 34 percent benefitted 7.5 lakh employees in the state. Besides, the dearness allowance of central employees is also expected to be increased soon. The DA hike for central government employees is most likely to be increased from 34 percent to 38 percent. An official announcement regarding the same will be made by the government.

