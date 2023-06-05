Mumbai, June 5: In the upcoming month of July, central government employees could receive positive news as the dearness allowance (DA) is expected to see a potential increase of 3 to 4 percent in accordance with the 7th Pay Commission. According to the reports, the central government is considering raising the DA from its existing level of 45 percent to a modest 46 percent in line with the 7th Pay Commission. If this decision is implemented, it will result in a salary hike for the employees.

However, there is no official confirmation from the centre on this matter. Meanwhile, the recent release of the April Employment Index of Consumer Price Index (EICPI) figures has garnered significant attention from multiple media outlets. There is speculation that employees may witness an increase in their salary. Media reports said that the dearness allowance might see a 3 percent rise.

In March, the latest revision in DA resulted in a 4% increase, which became effective from January 1, 2023. Following this hike, the DA for central government employees reached 42%. According to reports, if the government decides to raise the DA by 4% once again, the DA is expected to rise to 46%.

For the unversed, The DA, which is provided to employees and pensioners to compensate them for rising prices, is revised twice a year - in January and July. Meanwhile, the current common fitment factor is 2.57, implying that if an employee receives a basic pay of Rs 15,500 with a 4200 Grade Pay, their total pay will amount to Rs 15,500 multiplied by 2.57, resulting in Rs 39,835. It's worth noting that the 6th CPC had proposed a fitment ratio of 1.86.

