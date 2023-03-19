New Delhi, March 19: The Central government is expected to make an announcement regarding Dearness Allowance (DA), and Dearness Relief (DR) hike next week, according to reports. Reports said that the Centre is planning to revise DA from the current 38% to 42% on 7th pay commission recommendations. The central government employees are also waiting for the revision of fitment factor.

With the revision of Fitment Factor on basis of 7th pay commission, the minimum salary of employees is expected to see a rise from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000. The common fitment factor currently stands at 2.57 per cent. Employees are now demanding the government to raise the fitment factor to 3.68. 7th Pay Commission: DA Hike Announcement Likely Next Week, Know How Much Salary Will Increase.

Earlier, the 6th pay commission had recommended the fitment ratio at 1.86 %, while the 7th CPC recommended 2.57%, at which the Central government employees are being paid at present. The central government employees, however, now demand that the fitment factor should be hiked to 3.68. 7th Pay Commission Good News: 3% DA Hike for Central Government Employees? Here’s How Much Salary Will Increase If Dearness Allowance Is Raised.

Currently, if somebody gets a basic pay of Rs 15,500 in 4200 Grade Pay, his total pay will be Rs 15,500×2.57 or Rs 39,835. However, the hike will raise the minimum wage from Rs 18,000 currently to Rs 26,000.

Apart from this, the Central government is expected to increase DA and DR for pensioners and give 18-month DA arrears to the central government employees. The hike will be effective from January 2023.

