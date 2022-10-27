Mumbai, October 27: In a relief to Central Government pensioners, the Centre has offered clarification on payment of Dearness Relief (DR) after the commutation of pension. The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) on Thursday issued a clarification on payment of Dearness Relief (DR) after the commutation of pension and the amount of pension to be considered for commutation.

"References/Representations have been received in this Department seeking clarification whether the Dearness Relief is payable on original basic pension or on pension as reduced after commutation," DoPPW said. The department further clarified that the Dearness Relief is payable on the original basic pension before commutation in regards to former central government employees. The Department also issued an office memorandum on the matter. 7th Pay Commission: Good News on Fitment Factor Hike Expected Soon, Say Reports; Here’s How Much Central Government Employees’ Salary Will Increase.

As per Rule 52 of CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, DR relief is provided to central government employees and family pension beneficiaries to account for inflation. The benefit is also extended to those availing of compassionate allowance under Rule 41. 7th Pay Commission: Another DA Hike Not Far Away; Here’s When Dearness Allowance of Central Government Employees Could Increase Again.

After the DA Hike, the DR rates for central government pensioners went up to 38 percent, which is calculated on the basic pension before commutation and not on the reduced pension after commutation.

