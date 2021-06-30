New Delhi, June 30: Central government employees and pensioners may have to wait a bit longer for three pending installments of dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR). Shiv Gopal Mishra, who negotiated the 7th Pay Commission recommendations with the Centre on behalf employees, has reportedly informed that the payment of pending DA and DR installments won't be released in July. 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Hike in TA Unlikely for Central Government Employees From July 1, Here's Why.

Central government employees and pensioners get salaries and pensions respectively along with allowances as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. DA is generally revised twice a year - in January and July. The Centre had put on hold three installments of DA for central government employees and DR for pensioners, due on January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Update: Big Hike Expected in Basic Pay of Central Government Employees Post-DA Restoration, Says Report.

In March, Minister for State for Finance, Anurag Thakur had said that the pending installments of DA and DR would be restored from July. However, according to Mishra, three pending DA and DR installments might be released in September. Reports said Mishra released a letter with minutes of the recent meeting of representatives of central government employees and the government officials.

As per the letter, the meeting, which was chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, was positive and the government has agreed to revoke suspension of DA and DR benefits. However, the three pending installments of DA and DR will be paid together likely in September. The government will also be paying arrears for July and August 2021 months in September along with the salary, as per reports.

