Mumbai, November 16: Amid the rising demand to raise fitment factor and house rent allowance by central government employees, there seems to be some good news. As per reports, the Maharashtra government recently came up with a resolution stating that Class 1 to Class 4 employees of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will get salaries as per the 7th pay commission recommendations.

As per reports, till date, TMC employees were paid salaries as per the sixth pay commission. Now that the state government has taken a decision regarding pay scale according to 7th CPC, the TMC employees are happy and joyful. 7th Pay Commission: Centre To Announce 4 Percent DA Hike in January 2023? Check Latest Update.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, after the state government came up with the resolution, civic employees met Naresh Mhaske, former mayor of the city. Reportedly, the employees expressed gratitude to Mhaske, who played an instrumental role in getting the government's approval to implement 7th CPC for civic body employees.

Mhaske also thanked extended gratitude to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. "Earlier the pay scale of some posts in the establishment of TMC was not found equivalent to the pay scale of the government and the reason guidance was sought from the government regarding these posts. The issue had been long pending and discouraged the employees," he said. 7th Pay Commission: Centre Planning To Implement 8th CPC? ‘Automatic Pay Revision System’ To Be Introduced? Check Latest Update.

Mhaske said that after he received several complaint from employees, he and Najeeb Mulla urged CM Shinde to reconsider the employees' demand and implement 7th CPC without reducing salary of employees. He added, "But the 7th Pay Commission was not applicable to the employees due to delay in deciding the pay scales of the pending employees in classes 1 to 4."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2022 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).