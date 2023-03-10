Chennai, March 10: Aavin milk supply might be hit across the state, including Chennai from next Friday (March 17) as government talks with dairy producers on Thursday over procurement rates failed to materialise. Many milk-supplying farmers are currently happy doing business with private dairies and overnight operators as they are paying more, leading to significant decline in Aavin’s milk procurement, reported TOI.

Aavin on Thursday declined to increase the procurement price with its general manager Shanthi saying that procurement prices were increased by 3 per litre only three months ago and the federation will not be able to increase it further now due to the financial constraints. ‘Attack on Bihari Labourers in Tamil Nadu Is Fake News’, Say Bihar Govt Officials After Interacting With Migrants.

Tamil Nadu Milk Producers’ Welfare Association have been demanding that Aavin increase the procurement price of milk to prevent the migration of milk-supplying farmers to private dairies. DMK Government Aims To Make Tamil Nadu Number One in Industrial Development, Says CM MK Stalin.

Currently, state-owned Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation, which manufacturers Aavin milk and other dairy products, procures milk from producers at 32 per litre. However, producers now demand an incentive of 7 for every litre of milk supplied to Aavin.

Private dairy owners are paying Rs 42 to 46 per litre to milk suppliers leading them to ditch Aavin and opt for them.

The Tamil Nadu Milk Producers’ Welfare Association has announced that a token protest will be organized in the Madurai region, which has faced severe disruptions in milk supply this week, on Saturday. If government doesn't agree to its demands, a state-wide strike will be held from March 17.

