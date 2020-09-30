Digital Entrepreneur: Today Branding, Promotion and Digital marketing are becoming the need of an hour to survive in this competitive world. Yes, you can sell your product, can do personal promotion which can make a person famous and we can see many examples today how people get famous online. Smart work can help businessman earn fast and big due to digital marketing and for that, you need a person with sound knowledge who can work smartly and make a solid campaign for online marketing to take you from zero to millionaire. We are talking here about Digital Entrepreneur who drives business throughout the world online.

Abhishek Salwan: In this competitive world you need to be smart to sell your product and make a mark in this Digital world. Abhishek Salwan is a successful Digital Entrepreneur who started Digital Marketing from his own business and he succeeds too. At the Age of 23, Abhishek Salwan Has Achieved An Honour of Digital Marketing Expert in very Less timeSpan. His prior motive in life is to make his parents proud and to achieve those heights of success which one dreams about.

He started working on website blogging on a small scale when he was in 12th standard with certain amount of earnings. He got his first Google adsense income which was around $104. Right now, he is indulged in this digital marketing field and have 4 years of experience. Along with running a branded cafe, he started a company based on digital marketing in 2019 and another company in 2020 so currently he is the founder and CEO of two companies.

He has also worked with many well known brands like Kawasaki, Magic Moments & many more and is quite good with the buisness strategies.

He recently purchased a car through his hard work and dedication through Digital marketing at the age of 22. He want to convey a message that "Honestly, coming from a middle class background he want to tell all people out there that it isn’t that difficult to reach out to things you dream of you just need to be consistent and work hard till you reach your goal. As everyone is known to the fact that hard work pays off. If you haven’t started yet then also it’s never too late to chase your dreams.

Digital Marketing to grow in India: Today world is getting used to mobile and internet. Every person is now having a mobile with internet facility it is like a new habit of India. Abhishek Salwan feels India is yet to understand the power of online marketing and has jumped into this business early in India and he feels more people become aware of this online benefits. Abhishek Salwan has a dedicated team he knows this work needs a good team and fortunately he has that. Abhishek Salwan and his team have worked for many Companies, Firms and Celebrities their Motto is simple to make people famous through an online platform and they are doing it successfully.