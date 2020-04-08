Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in Bihar: 1 Dead, Several Kids Affected by the Disease in Muzaffarpur

File image of Children being treated in Bihar (Photo Credits: IANS)

Patna, April 8: Several cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) have surfaced in Bihar this year, raising concerns of healthcare facilities in the state. According to a tweet by ANI, as many as six children have been admitted at Shrikrishna Medical College & Hospital in Muzaffarpur so far this year due to AES. Reports inform that out of the six children, three are still under treatment, two have been discharged while one child has died.

Bihar was the hotspot for the spread of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in 2019. At this time, the outbreak of AES occurred in as many as 222 blocks of Muzaffarpur and the adjoining districts in Bihar. Reports inform that malnutrition, climate, hygiene, inadequate health facilities, and lack of awareness are considered as contributing factors to the spread of the disease. The lychee fruit toxins are also cited as plausible cause of AES. Encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, Bihar: All About the Symptoms, Causes, Treatment and Prevention of the Brain Inflammation.

Here's the tweet:

Bihar: 6 children have been admitted at Shrikrishna Medical College & Hospital, Muzaffarpur this year so far due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). Out of these 6, 3 are still under treatment, 2 have been discharged & 1 died. — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020

In June last year, an outbreak of AES occurred in Muzaffarpur and the adjoining districts of the state resulting in deaths of more than 150 children. The deaths were mainly due to hypoglycemia. In subsequent months more cases and deaths were reported. The cause of outbreak was however, unclear. The first case of AES in Muzaffarpur district was recorded in 1995. There were 143 deaths in 2013, 355 in 2014, 11 in 2015, four in 2016, 11 in 2017 and 7 in 2018.