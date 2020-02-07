Advertisements of Fairness Cream And Health Products, That Mislead, To Face Whip As Govt Proposes Rs 50 Lakh Fine & 5 Years of Imprisonment

Fairness cream ads (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Mumbai, February 7: Fairness cream ads have always courted controversies and actors promoting them have even faced backlash. Keeping this in mind, in the latest, the Narendra Modi government made amendments to the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. Under this, there will be stringent jail punishment upto five years and a fine of upto Rs 50 lakh for ads claiming to provide magic remedies for fair skin and drugs to enhance sexual performance, stammering, infertility in women, premature ageing and greying, increasing brain capacity among others.

According to an IANS report, the draft amendment made several additions to the list of diseases, disorders, conditions covered in the Act. The Act says that medicines, "magic remedies" and products to cure any of these 78 diseases, disorders, conditions named should not be advertised. Fairness Cream Advertisers to be Penalised? Narendra Modi Government Proposes 5-Year Jail & Rs 50 Lakh Fine For Misleading Ads.

Earlier this month, advertising watchdog ASCI released guidelines for the usage of awards and rankings like '‘No 1’ status in the ads. The aim of the move was to curb companies from misleading consumers, especially in the education and health sector.

According to a LiveMint report, written permission or consent of the person, institution or organisation conferring the award/ranking need to be obtained before using it in the particular ad. Further, awards/rankings based on surveys done in only one area (say, a city or state) cannot be extrapolated to include a larger territory.