A video from Mumbai’s Vikhroli showing several schoolgirls climbing down a closed Foot Over Bridge (FOB) has gone viral on social media. The video shows the bridge’s dilapidated condition and ongoing repair work, while a busy road with heavy traffic runs directly beneath. In the video, the girls can be seen bypassing metal barricades, with one even clinging dangerously to the outer railing. The clip was shared on Instagram by the page ‘Vikhrolikar.’ Dog Attack Caught on Camera in Mumbai: Stray Dog Jumps and Bites School Security Guard's Shoulder in Goregaon, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Schoolgirls Climb Down Closed Footbridge in Vikhroli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by विक्रोळीकर™ OFFICIAL/🇮🇳 (@vikhrolikarr)

