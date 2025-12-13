Fans throw bottles and chair from stands at Salt Lake Stadium (Photo X@ANI)

Crowd management in India is a major issue, where fans often get overemotional during meet and greets with their favourite stars. The crowd at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium turned hostile, and chaos broke out when fans threw water bottles and chairs on the ground after Lionel Messi left the venue. The moment Messi entered the pitch, the Argentine legend was surrounded by dignitaries; thus, the crowd, who paid a hefty amount for tickets, failed to catch a glimpse of their star footballer, leaving fans disgruntled. Messi's visit to Kolkata lasted just 10 minutes, leaving the fans present in the stadium feeling cheated. Meanwhile, Messi has left for Hyderabad, which is his second city on his ongoing GOAT India Tour 2025. Lionel Messi Meets Shah Rukh Khan In Kolkata Amidst Ongoing GOAT India Tour 2025 (Watch Video)

Fans Create Chaos in Stadium After Lionel Messi Leaves Early

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: Angry fans threw bottles and chairs from the stands at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium Star footballer Lionel Messi has left the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/mcxi6YROyr — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2025

