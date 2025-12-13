Fans Create Chaos in Stadium After Lionel Messi Leaves Early
#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: Angry fans threw bottles and chairs from the stands at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium
Star footballer Lionel Messi has left the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/mcxi6YROyr
— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2025
