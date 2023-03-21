Taking cognizance of the fact that the victim and accused reach a compromise and do an out-of-court settlement, the Allahabad High Court recently said that rape and molestation cases under the POCSO Act cannot be quashed based on compromises between the parties involved. The Allahabad court also observed that the aim of the court in matters of rape and molestation cases is to determine the truth of the allegations, reports Live Law. The high court bench stated that the purpose of the cases is not to persecute the accused nor to let him off just because his relations with the complainant have taken a happier turn. Live-In Relationship Does Not Give One License To Post Objectionable Messages and Pictures of Live-In Partner, Says Allahabad High Court.

Rape and Molestation Cases Under POCSO Act Can't Be Quashed

