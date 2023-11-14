Surat, November 14: Tragedy struck upon a family after a minor boy was killed in a lift mishap in Gujarat's Ahmednagar on Sunday, November 12. The tragic incident occurred when the six-year-old entered the elevator while playing and got his head stuck in it accidently. The fire brigade was called in after the residents failed to rescue the child. The boy was pulled out and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

According to a report by India Today, the incident occurred in Ahmedabad's Shahibagh area. The boy was playing on the ground floor of the Vasant Vihar Society when he entered the lift, which suddenly closed its doors and trapped his head. The elevator stopped between the ground and the first floor, leaving the boy in a critical condition. The residents of the society attempted to save him, but their efforts were in vain. They finally called the fire brigade team. Gujarat Shocker: Man Kills 4-Year-Old Suspecting He Was Not His Biological Son in Jamnagar, Arrested.

The fire brigade team managed to get the boy out of the lift. He was taken to the hospital, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The cause of the lift malfunction is under investigation. Ahmedabad Shocker: Youth Dies After Colleague Jokingly Inserts Air Compressor in His Rectum in Vatva, Probe Launched.

In another incident, a 12-year-old boy from Surat was kidnapped and killed by an abductor, who demanded Rs15 lakh as ransom from his poor family. The boy, Shivam, was a class 5 student of Vidyabharati School and the son of a driver. He went missing after he left for tuition in Krishnanagar. His father, Sudhirkumar Dulnarayan, complained to the police, but they failed to track down the kidnapper in time. Two days later, the boy’s body was found in the bushes near his home in Kadodara area. The police are investigating the case.

