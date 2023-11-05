Ahmedabad, November 5: A youth died due to intestinal damage after his colleague jokingly pumped air into his rectum with an air compressor on Thursday, November 2. The 19-year-old youth is a native of Bihar’s Saran. He has been identified as Pankaj Rai. The incident took place in a manufacturing firm in the Vatva GIDC in Ahmedabad district.

Vatva GIDC police have registered a complaint of causing death by negligence and began an investigation.

TOI reported the cops as saying that the victim was working with a company named Aero Engineers in Vatva GIDC Phase-4 as a helper. Gujarat Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Dies in Mehsana After Friend Inserts Air Compressor Into Rectum 'For Fun'.

Pankaj’s father Ravindra Rai, who worked in Hyderabad, got a call from a relative on Thursday, who also worked in a company in Vatva GIDC, informing him that Pankaj was in critical condition in Ahmedabad’s LG Hospital. UP Shocker: Factory Worker Dies After Colleague Inserts Air Compressor Pipe into Rectum ‘For Fun’ in Kanpur, Accused Arrested.

Ravindra flew from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad and rushed to the Hospital where he found Pankaj dead.

Ravindra came to know from Pankaj’s colleagues that when Pankaj was working in the company, his colleague Prakash Kura jokingly shoved an air compressor up in Pankaj’s rectum due to which Pankaj fell and suffered internal injuries. He was first taken to a nearby private hospital from where he was shifted to LG Hospital in Maninagar. A cop said that when Pankaj was taken to the hospital his stomach was swollen and part of his small intestine and rectum had got burst. He died during the treatment.

The incident took place in the Pakbada area of Ahmedabad district on Wednesday and the man succumbed during treatment on Thursday evening.

