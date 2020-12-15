New Delhi, December 15: The Nurses Union of AIIMS Delhi is on an indefinite strike and are protesting over redressal of their various demands, including the one related to the 6th Central Pay Commission. The Union President Harish Kalja on Tuesday said that they were open to discussions with the administration. "Our Union is ready for talks with the administration. We are feeling bad for patients but we're helpless as our demands haven't been met. We had given notice for strike a month ago but even then the administration didn't listen to our demands," said Kalja. India News | 5,000 AIIMS Nurses Go on Indefinite Strike over Redressal of Demands; Director Urges Them to Resume Work.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Nurses Federation has extended its support to the ongoing indefinite strike by AIIMS Nurses Union. Amid the protests, AIIMS, Delhi has decided to outsource the nursing services on a contractual basis. This was reportedly decided in a meeting attended by various senior executives of the institution, including the chairman, director, deputy director and other senior faculty. AIIMS Nurses' Strike: Dr Randeep Guleria Appeals Medics to End Stir, Invokes Pandemic Urgency, 'Florence Nightingale.'

Watch the Video of Nurses' Protest Here:

#WATCH Members of AIIMS Nurses Union in Delhi sit on an indefinite strike over redressal of their demands, including that related to 6th Central Pay Commission pic.twitter.com/pHG1k3vVaI — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

Regarding the same, AIIMS issued an statement saying, "We've no plans of outsourcing nurses. It was only when they decided to go on strike & didn't listen to us, we made contingency plans in the last 2 days. According to them, neither they will work nor allow anyone else to work."

Dr Randeep Guleria, the Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday appealed the protesting nurses to end their stir. "This year we celebrate 200 years of Florence Nightingale, the lady with the lamp, who worked tirelessly. Today we look at the nurses to work tirelessly for those who suffered during the pandemic," he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2020 02:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).