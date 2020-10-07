New Delhi, October 8: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will celebrate its 88th founding day on Thursday, October 8. A special parade is held every year to commemorate the day. During this parade, an air show is conducted in which IAF's aircraft will be exhibited, including aerobatics demonstrations by fighter jets. This year also, the parade will be held at Hindon Airbase in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The live streaming of the parade will be available on the youtube channel of DD News and the Indian Air Force. Indian Air Force Day 2020: Rafale Fighter Jets to Fly in 'Vijay' And 'Transformer' Formations During Air Force Day Parade on October 8.

The ceremony will start at 8 am and will continue till 11 am. However, due to COVID-19 Pandemic, events have been scaled down. The IAF, in a statement, said, "Events related to Air Force Day celebrations have been scaled down due to ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic. Accordingly, the regular scheduled events related to veterans at Delhi/NCR stand cancelled." Air Force Day Parade 2020 Rehearsal: LCA Tejas Performs Drill at Hindon Air Force Station; Watch Video.

Catch Live Streaming on Youtube Channel of DD News on October 8:

This year, newly inducted Rafale fighter jets would feature in the Air Force Day parade 2020. According to the IAF, Rafale fighter aircraft would fly in the "Vijay" formation along with the Jaguars and then in the "Transformer" formation with the Su-30 MKI and LCA Tejas fighter aircraft during the parade. The other aircraft participating in the parade are - AH-64E Apache helicopters, CH-47F (I) Chinook, ALH Rudra, C-130J "Super Hercules", C-17 "Globemaster" and Mi-35.

The Indian Air Force was established on October 8, 1932, by the British government. The President of India holds the rank of Supreme Commander of the IAF. Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria is the current IAF Chief. The Indian Air Force is the fourth powerful air force in the world.

