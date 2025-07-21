An Air India flight arriving from Cochin to Mumbai skidded off the runway on Monday morning, July 21, amid heavy rainfall. Flight AI 2744 landed at 9:40 am but veered off Runway 27, prompting immediate suspension of operations on the affected runway for safety inspections. The Air India spokesperson said the Air India flight AI 2744 experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion after touchdown. "The aircraft taxied safely to the gate, and all passengers and crew members have since disembarked. The aircraft has been grounded for checks," the airline spokesperson added. Air India Flight AIC129, From Mumbai to London, Takes U-Turn, Returning to India: Flightradar24.

Air India Flight AI2744 Skids off Mumbai Airport Runway

