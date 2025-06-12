An Air India flight bound for London crashed near Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff on Thursday, June 12, triggering an emergency response. Initial reports suggest over 200 passengers were onboard the Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight AI171 operating from Ahmedabad to London, though the exact figure remains unconfirmed. The crash occurred near Dharpur in the Meghaninagar area, with videos showing thick black smoke rising from the site. Firefighters and emergency teams rushed to the scene, while local authorities remain on high alert. The cause of the crash is yet to be determined, and casualties are feared. More updates are awaited as the situation unfolds. International Women’s Day 2025: Air India Group Operates All-Women Managed Flights to Celebrate Gender Inclusivity.

Flight AI171 Involved in an Incident at Ahmedabad Airport, Says Air India

Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on https://t.co/Fnw0ywg2Zt and on our X handle (https://t.co/Id1XFe9SfL). -Air India… — Air India (@airindia) June 12, 2025

Air India Plane Crashes After Takeoff in Ahmedabad

BREAKING: Air India Ahmedabad to London flight with 130 passengers aboard crashes minutes after take off. pic.twitter.com/eVIbymeBsq — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) June 12, 2025

Air India Flight Crashes in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD PLANE CRASH UPDATE News Reports Suggesting that Air India Ahmedabad - London Flight crashed Nearly 180 passengers said to be on board this Flight pic.twitter.com/He7CdetrSU — Yatin Mota (@yatinmota) June 12, 2025

Smoke Seen Emanating from Ahmedabad Airport Premises

VIDEO | Ahmedabad: Smoke seen emanating from airport premises. More details are awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/qbO486KoEo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 12, 2025

