Jaipur, May 4: A shocking case of honour killing has shocked and startled Rajasthan as police recently arrested a woman for killing her daughter in Ajmer. The deceased's brother also helped in getting rid of the dead body. He, too, was nabbed as police launched a probe into the murder case. Both the accused, identified as Shanti Begum and Hanif, have been booked under murder charges.

According to a report published by the India Today, the deceased, identified as Sonu, was found dead in a well in Manpura forest on April 29, three days after she was reported missing by family members. It was reported that the family initially expressed the possibility of gang rape and murder, but the police started doubting their statements. Following this, the police conducted strict interrogations of the mother and brother of the deceased. During this, the duo gave evasive statements. After a thorough investigation and strict the police found different things in both statements, which led to their arrest. Kanpur Honour Killing: Father Strangles 16-Year-Old Daughter to Death With Mobile Data Cable Over Her Affair.

What Did Police Find?

According to the police, the victim used to talk to a young man on the phone, which annoyed her mother and brother. On April 26, the mother asked her not to speak to the boy, but she disagreed. In a fit of anger, the mother-son duo hit the girl with an axe and threw her body in the well after erasing the evidence of the murder. The woman told police that she had tried to convince her daughter to stop talking to the young man, but she did not listen. Both accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Telangana Honour Killing: Youth Stabbed to Death by Wife’s Relatives Over Inter-Caste Marriage in Hyderabad.

In another shocking incident, a man hacked his son, daughter-in-law and his wife as he was unhappy with the marriage of his son to a girl belonging to SC/ST community. The son and his mother died on the spot, while the daughter-in-law suffered severe injuries.

