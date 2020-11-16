New Delhi, November 16: Congress leader and Member of Parliament, Manish Tewari, on Monday, tested positive for COVID-19. He took to Twitter to inform about his health. Tewari wrote,"I have tested positive for COVID -19 today afternoon. I got up with mild fever around 2 AM last night. Got myself tested first thing in the morning.Two parallel Tests. No other symptoms so far." COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Hyderabad-Based Biological E Begins Clinical Trials of Coronavirus Vax.

He also asked people who had been in contact with him over the last few days to be careful and take caution. "All those who have been in contact with me over the past few days are advised caution," added the 54 year old, Congress leader. He is currently serving as a MP from the Anandpur Sahib constituency in Punjab. Tewari was the Minister of Information and Broadcasting in the Manmohan Singh led-UPA government from 2009 to 2014. India Reports 30,548 COVID-19 Cases, 435 Deaths in A Day; Coronavirus Tally Reaches 88.45 Lakh.

Read the Tweet by Manish Tewari Here:

I have tested positive for COVID -19 today afternoon. I got up with mild fever around 2 AM last night. Got myself tested first thing in the morning.Two parallel Tests. No other symptoms so far.All those who have been in contact with me over the past few days are advised caution. — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) November 16, 2020

On Monday, 30, 548 new COVID-19 cases were reported from over all India. This is the lowest single-day rise since July 15. The total cases in India stand at 8,845,127. With 43,851 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate stands at 93.27 per cent and the death rate stands at 1.47 per cent.

