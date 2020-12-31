Mumbai, 31 December 2020: As per directions of the Hon’ble Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (“TRAI”), Bill and Keep regime is being implemented in the country from 1st January 2021, thereby ending interconnect usage charges (IUC) for all domestic voice calls. Honouring its commitment to revert off-net domestic voice-call charges to zero, as soon as IUC charges are abolished, Jio will once again make all off-net domestic voice calls free, starting 1st January 2021.

On-net domestic voice calls have always been free on the Jio network.

For context, in September 2019, when TRAI extended the timeline for implementation of the Bill & Keep regime beyond 1st January 2020, Jio was left with no option but to start charging its customers for offnet voice calls, at a rate exactly equivalent to the applicable IUC charge.

While doing so, Jio had assured its users that this charge would continue only till the time TRAI abolished IUC charges. Today, Jio has delivered on that promise and made off-net voice calls free again. Jio stands firm on its commitment to make the common Indian the beneficiary of advanced

technologies like VoLTE. Jio is a CUSTOMER-OBSESSED ORGANIZATION and CARES FOR EVERY SINGLE USER. All our users enjoy free voice calls with Jio.

Jio is committed to lay the foundation of a DIGITAL SOCIETY – a society where everything, everyone, everywhere is connected with the best quality service, at the lowest price globally, and has access to the most advanced digital platforms. Through technological innovation, Jio will continue to deliver revolutionary products and services to its users, with a CUSTOMER-FIRST approach.