Amit Shah Speaks on Delhi Violence in Lok Sabha, Says 'I Requested NSA Ajit Doval to Visit Affected Areas'

Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 11: Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday revealed that he had requested the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to visit the violence-affected areas during the Delhi violence.

"US President's programme was pre-scheduled, it was in my constituency, my visit there was also pre-scheduled. The next day, when the US President visited Delhi, I wasn't present at any event. The whole time I was sitting with Police officers. I only requested the NSA to visit the area," Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha while replying to the debate on Delhi violence, amid disruptions. Amit Shah Expresses Sorrow Over Delhi Violence in Lok Sabha, Says 'Police Contained Riots in 36 Hours'.

The Home Minister said he did not visit the riot-hit areas himself as he did not want the police to divert resources."I did not go there myself as I didn't want the police to divert resources towards my security arrangements," he said. "You can question me and that is your right but nobody has the right to play with facts," the Home Minister said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on #DelhiViolence: Wo software ke andar humne voter ID card, driving license aur bhi sarkari data dala hai. Isse 1100 se zyada log identify ho chuke hain, jisme 300 se zyada log UP se the. (2/2) — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020

The NSA had visited the violence-affected areas during the Delhi violence. At least 53 were people killed and more than 200 sustained injuries during the violence.