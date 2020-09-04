Haryana, September 4: Two dhabas in Haryana’s Murthal were sealed on Thursday after their 75 workers tested positive for Covid-19, a senior official said. According to an NDTV report, around 10,000 people visited the popular highway restaurants in Haryana's Murthal.

A massive contract tracing work is taking place to identify people who may have been possibly infected. Both the dhabas are located in Sonipat’s Murthal and nearly 50 km away from Delhi. Murthal's Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba, Dharmendra-Owned Garam Dharam Sealed After Multiple Staffers Test COVID-19 Positive.

Another 10 employees of a highway restaurant in Murthal, Garam Dhaba, owned by actor Dharmendra, have also tested positive for COVID-19.

The incident came to the light when Sonepat district administration was running a screening drive to test workers at dhabas and it was during this process that coronavirus cases were detected. Both these dhabas situated on the highway are extremely popular and are frequented by thousands of customers.

